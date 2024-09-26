Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia evacuation shelters | Hurricane Helene

Jacksonville, Fla. — As Florida and Georgia anticipate landfall of Hurricane Helene, here’s a county-by-county list of evacuation shelters.

Hurricane Helene was upgraded to a Cat 2 storm Thursday. The First Alert Weather Team said Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday night in the Florida Panhandle and will then move into Georgia and Tennessee, producing flooding, rain, high winds and tornadoes.

Evacuation Shelters

Baker County

Macclenny Elementary, 1 Wild Kitten Drive, Macclenny.

Special Needs Shelter: Dopson Family Medical Center, 159 N 3rd St., Macclenny.

Bradford County

Starke Elementary School, 1000 W Weldon St., Starke.

Columbia County

Winfield Community Center, 1324 N W Winfield St, Lake City.

Fort White High School gym, 17828 FL-47, Fort White.

Deep Creek Community Center, 1324 N W Winfield St, Lake City.

Richardson Community Center, 255 NE Coach Anders Ln, Lake City.

Special Needs Shelter: Westside Elementary, 1956 Co Rd 252B, Lake City.

Clay County

Orange Park High School (Pet friendly): 2300 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park.

Keystone Heights Elementary (Pet friendly): 335 SW Pecan St, Keystone Heights.

Lake Asbury Junior High (Special needs shelter): 2851 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs.

Clay High School: 2025 FL-16, Green Cove Springs.

Wilkinson Elementary: 4965 Co Rd 218, Middleburg.

Duval County

Atlantic Coast High School, 9735 R. G. Skinner Parkway, open for special medical needs, pet -friendly.

Chaffee Trail Elementary, 11400 Sam Caruso Way, open for general population.

The Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Drrive, open for general population and special medical needs, and pet -friendly.

Landmark Middle, 101 Kernan Blvd., open for general population, pet-friendly.

LaVilla School of the Arts, 501 N. Davis St., open for general population

Nassau County

Wildlight Elementary School, 550 Curiosity Ave - Yulee.

Putnam County

Interlachen Elementary School, 251 S. State Rd. 315 Interlachen.

Ochwilla Elementary School, , 299 N. State Rd. 21 Hawthorne, pet-friendly.

Q.I. Roberts Middle School, 901 State Road 100 Florahome.

Browning Pearce Elementary School, 100 Bear Blvd. San Mateo.

Palatka High School, 302 Mellon Rd Palatka.

Jenkins Middle School, 1100 N.19 St. Palatka.

Kelley Smith Elementary School, Special Needs Shelter, 1411 Kelley Smith School Road, Palatka.

Middleton-Burney Elementary School, 1020 Huntington Rd. Crescent City.

Crescent City Jr./Sr. High School, 2201 S. Highway 17 Crescent City

St. Johns County

Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval St., Augustine, pet-friendly.

St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building, 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine.

Union County

Union County High School, 1000 South lake Ave., Lake Butler

Georgia

Brantley County

No shelters open

Camden County

PSA Rec Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland, Ga.

Charlton County

No shelters open

Glynn County

No shelters open

Pierce County

No shelters open

Ware County

No shelters open

Evacuation Tip:

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management urges bringing the following personal items when evacuating to a shelter:

A 30-day supply of all required medications

Copy of all prescriptions and their dosage or treatment information

All medical equipment and supplies (oxygen tanks, etc.) required to sustain the special needs of an individual for a minimum of two weeks

Medical information including the name and phone number of medical provider/doctor, home health agency, copies of your medical insurance and/or Medicare and Medicaid cards

Personal information (Identification with photo and current address, Social Security card, insurance papers, emergency contacts and any other valuable papers)

Any special dietary needs or food (must be non-perishable)

Back-up energy sources for essential medical equipment

