Not-so-new neighborhood in Clay County recognized by USPS

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After more than 30 years, the United States Postal Service has given it’s blessing to a not-so-new neighborhood name in Clay County.

According to Congressman Aaron Bean’s office, the post office will allow people who live in the Clay County portion of the 32234 zip code to list their address as “Clay Hill.”

Until now, people in Clay Hill used a “Jacksonville” address.

Clay County District 4 Commissioner Betsy Condon had the following to say regarding the new address:

“This is a really big deal for our Clay Hill community. After many commissioners and Congressional Representatives worked on this project for many years, I am honored to be a part of being able to truly recognize this community as Clay Hill, Florida. I appreciate the strong partnership with Congressman Bean and look forward to partnering on other projects to serve our constituents but for now, we celebrate with our residents!”

