ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Fire, roads, parks, libraries: nothing is off the table in St. Johns County Tuesday night. County leaders say Amendment 3 could wipe out nearly $200 million a year from the budget, and today commissioners got their first look at where the cuts could come from.

County leaders told commissioners the losses start small and get bigger fast. The county expects to lose $68 million in 2028. That doubles to $136 million the next year. By 2032, the loss reaches $191 million.

The cuts would hit the general fund, the fire district and transportation. County leaders presented options where all services share the cost cutting, and options where the Sheriff’s Office, fire and emergency services stay the same.

County Administrator Joy Andrews put it this way: “We are essentially reinventing a government that we can afford.”

“It does concern me when in five years we will be down by $191 million… Do we have to cut our services in half? That is frightening. I would like to know what additional revenues will supplement what it is that we are losing,” one speaker said.

Here’s what the county has already done. $100 million worth of capital projects are on hold, including the planned fire station in Beachwalk. The county has also paused hiring for any government vacancies.

No final decisions were made Tuesday. Commissioners want you to get involved in the public discussion in December.

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