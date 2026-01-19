Off-duty Jacksonville police officer arrested after allegedly injuring a teen at a skate park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stephen D. Hicks, a five-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for battery on Saturday, after an incident involving a teenager in Jacksonville Beach.

The arrest followed a report from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, who were called to Sunshine Park regarding the misuse of e-bikes inside the skate park.

While speaking with teens at the park, Jacksonville Beach officers were told that an adult had pulled one teenager off of his e-bike and thrown him to the ground, causing him minor injuries.

Witnesses reported that Hicks identified himself as a police officer by displaying his badge during the confrontation.

He reportedly pulled the badge from under his shirt while providing his name and badge number to the teenager involved in the incident.

Hicks left the scene before police arrived, but later turned himself in to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Integrity Unit.

He was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor battery and taken to the Duval County Jail.

Following his arrest, Hicks has been administratively reassigned from his latest position within the Hazardous Devices Unit, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

This incident marks the fourth arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee in 2026.

