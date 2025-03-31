Officials Investigating House Fire in St. Augustine’s Historic District [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL — Officials are investigating a fire that starting at a home in St. Augustine’s historic Lincolnville district on Sunday night.

The fire began just before 9:00pm on March 30, 2025 at a multi-family residential home on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, between Bridge and St. Francis streets. Emergency responders were notified about the blaze by several calls to 911.

The fire was reported in a second floor apartment. Smoke was seen coming from the building.

According to a social media post from the St. Augustine Fire Department, firefighters and emergency responders from St. Johns County Fire Rescue searched the first and second floors of the building and the fire was under control within ten minutes.

Officials say no injuries were reported and at least one family has been displaced because of the fire.

Emergency responders, including the St. Augustine Police Department, remained on scene for more than an hour after the initial response. Residents reported the smell of fire lingering in the area for several hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

