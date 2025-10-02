Olympic gold medalist joins Sporting JAX Aquatic Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Olympic gold medalist and Green Cove Springs native Caeleb Dressel is joining Sporting JAX Aquatic Club as he prepares for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Sporting JAX Aquatic Club is the competitive swimming arm of Sporting Club Jacksonville. Dressel will be reuniting with longtime coach Steve Jungbluth.

Dressel has won 10 Olympic medals in his career, nine of which are gold. Dressel won two gold medals in the 2016 games in Rio, five in the 2020 games in Tokyo, and two in Paris in 2024. He also won numerous World Championship titles and holds multiple world records.

“I’m incredibly excited to begin this next chapter with Sporting JAX,” says Dressel. “Northeast Florida was where I grew up, and being able to train here with Steve as we prepare for Los Angeles is truly special. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside this club’s athletes and families and to share my passion for swimming with the next generation.”

“Caeleb’s return to Northeast Florida is a moment of pride for our entire community,” says Steve Jungbluth. “Sporting JAX is committed to supporting Caeleb in his drive towards world-class excellence as he prepares for the 2028 Games. Additionally, his presence will enhance the overall competitiveness of the Sporting JAX Aquatic Club and elevate the level of excellence across our programs. Beyond the pool, Caeleb will bolster Jacksonville’s standing as a premier sports community, inspiring athletes throughout the region to push harder and aim higher.”

