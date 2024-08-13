Olympic skateboarder Poe Pinson returns home to Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — After competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics in women’s skateboarding, Poe Pinson returned home to Fernandina Beach where she will be welcomed with a parade and a park named after her.

In an exclusive interview, Action New Jax spoke with Poe about her achievements and her future.

She said she is in awe at what her hometown and one local organization are doing in honor of her.

The 2024 Paris Olympics ended with the U.S. Collecting more Olympic medals than any other nation.

While 19-year-old Pinson didn’t bring home one of those medals, she did finish in fifth place in Women’s skateboarding,

She still describes her experience in Paris as unforgettable. “It was honestly insane. Like the Olympics has never been a thought in my mind,” Pinson said.

Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks caught up with Poe at Jacksonville’s brand-new Art Walk Skatepark.

Going to the Olympics made Poe the first Northeast Florida athlete ever to qualify for the summer Olympics in skateboarding.

She caught the attention of a lot of people in her hometown of Fernandina Beach. So much so, that the city has a few plans in honor of her.

The skatepark she grew up in is being upgraded and renamed after her in Fernandina Beach.

“That’s crazy. It’s so wild because I’ve been skating there all my life,” Pinson said.

Since she was four years old to be exact.

She says she hopes her experience encourages other skaters to try and reach the Olympic level.

“Somehow, I made it happen. It’s possible,” Pinson said.

She adds going to the Olympics in the future is not on her mind right now. She just wants to keep improving her skateboarding skills every day.

The parade in Fernandina Beach for Poe is this Friday at 6:00 p.m. The city will rename the skatepark for Poe.

