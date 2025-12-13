One Child Dead, Another Hospitalized after Shooting in Jacksonville

UPDATE: 12/13/2025 0834am Police say that the man shot was in his 20’s. Both the man and the child who was shot once are still being treated for their injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police say a child is dead after being found in the middle of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) says they received the call around 9:10pm on Friday, December 12, 2025 that a person had been shot.

When police arrived they say that they found a child lying in the middle of the intersection of Mareeba Road and Wahine Drive North in Jacksonville.

Wareeba Road and Wahine Drive North Jacksonville, Florida Screenshot December 2025 via Google Maps (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC) Wareeba Road and Wahine Drive North Jacksonville, Florida Screenshot December 2025 via Google Maps (Google Maps is a registered trademark of Google LLC)

They say that they also found a man in his 20’s in a car that was parked at the intersection. They also found another child with a gunshot wound, but police have not yet yet whether that child was inside the car or in the street.

All three were taken to the hospital. The child found in the intersection with multiple gunshot wounds died.

More details are expected, including the ages of the children involved.

As of this initial posting JSO says they believe that the scene may have been that of a drug deal, although no other details or suspect information has yet been provided by police.

In a written release JSO said, “What we know now is that all of the victims were engaged in some sort of drug transaction, which deteriorated into the parties exchanging gunfire. The parties’ relationships are unknown. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public. Multiple witnesses are being interviewed, and they are cooperating with the investigation.”

Anyone with any information that could be helpful to police is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by e-mailing them at: jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or calling: (904) 630.0500. Anonymous tips can also be made to First Coast Crime Stoppers at: (866) 845.TIPS (8477).

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on information from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. As of this initial posting no suspect information has been provided. However, the reader is reminded that any suspects identified are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

