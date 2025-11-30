One Critical, Another Wounded in Apparent Domestic Dispute in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on the 100 block of West 19th Street in Jacksonville.

In a written release the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) says officers responded at approximately 9:40pm on November 29, 2025 to a report of shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were brought to the hospital.

According to JSO, one victim was in critical condition at the time and the other has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Although the investigation is continuing, police believe that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. One suspect was taken into custody, and police say this was an isolated incident and do not believe that there is a danger to the community.

The names of the victims and suspect have not formally been released as of this initial posting.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact JSO by calling: (904) 630.0500 or e-mailing: JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can also be made to First Coast Crime Stoppers by calling: (866) 845.8477 (TIPS).

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on a written release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Any suspects identified are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group