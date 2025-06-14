One of the largest kingfish tournaments, Old School Kingfish, launches at Vilano Beach Saturday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The sixth annual Daily’s Old School Kingfish Shootout, one of the largest kingfish tournaments in the world, kicks off on June 14 at Vilano Beach Fishing Pier.

Fishing is restricted to state waters within three nautical miles of the beach during the event.

In this year’s event, the northern and southern boundaries have been slightly extended.

“We decided to extend the boundaries to allow the field to spread out more, which should make it a better fishing experience for everyone,” explained Paul Dozier, tournament director.

Check-out is not required during the tournament, and live bait cannot be purchased. As a result, it is a favorite for experienced anglers, amateurs, ladies, and juniors who register aboard kayaks, jet skis, and large sportfishers.

Last year, the winning fish was caught outside of the St. Augustine Inlet.

“Following our mission to make fishing great again, the tournament provides every participant an equal chance at winning the grand prize, a 21’ Yellowfin Bay Boat,” said Dozier.

For first place, the prize is valued at $125,000 and includes a 200 HP Yamaha 4-Stroke Outboard Engine and AmeraTrail Trailer.

Besides the first-place prize, the tournament features a cash payout to 25 places.

