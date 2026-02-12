One man dead after hours-long standoff in Callahan

CALLAHAN, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead following an hours-long standoff at a home in Callahan.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Jessica Place near Lem Turner Road around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. NCSO says Kenneth William Presgraves called the Communication Center, saying his wife was at his home and was trying to get him into further trouble.

The sheriff’s office says Presgraves was arrested earlier this week on charges of illegally installing a tracking device and stalking. On Tuesday, Presgraves was ordered to stay over 500 feet away from the home he shared with his wife.

NCSO says while explaining the restrictions, Presgraves became uncooperative and barricaded himself inside the home. Negotiators tried to persuade him to come out of the home safely. The sheriff’s office says during the standoff, Presgraves made several suicidal statements, including threats of “suicide by cop.” The Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team entered the home around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, and found Presgraves dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

