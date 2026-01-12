One man killed, another critically injured in Beachwood Boulevard shooting: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and another is in critical condition after a shooting in the 2900 block of Beachwood Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, officers responded around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon their arrival, they found two victims.

One was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the other was pronounced dead.

Multiple people were detained, and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also stay anonymous and contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

