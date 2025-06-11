One person critically injured in shooting near Southside restaurant Copeland’s: JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on the Southside, near the restaurant Copeland’s.

When Action News Jax reported from the scene live at 4 P.M. Wednesday afternoon, there were more than ten JSO vehicles on scene, with the entire perimeter blocked off.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirms one person was shot and left critically injured.

Employees from a coffee shop next door said that they heard multiple gunshots while in the parking lot around 1:45 P.M. We are still waiting for details from law enforcement officials.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

