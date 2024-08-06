One person dead after shooting on Ortega Farms Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after being shot several times on Ortega Farms Boulevard this morning.

Police responded to the call of shots fired around 9:50 in the morning on Tue., Aug. 6. They said there were three other people in the car with the victim before he was shot. No one else was injured.

The shooting happened near the Venetian condo complex. Police said they found a man, believed to be in his mid-to-late-20s, on the ground outside the car with several bullet wounds.

They said he was rushed to the hospital but later died. They mentioned the other people inside the car were in police custody and being questioned.

Police said the shooting happened while all four people were inside the vehicle.

It’s unclear what exactly happened. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact JSO.

