OneBlood reports cyberattack has ‘significantly’ impacted its operations, says there is urgent need for donors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cyberattack has hit a blood donation nonprofit with several locations in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

OneBlood, which serves hospitals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina, said in a news release that the attack is causing it to operate at a “significantly reduced capacity.”

The nonprofit, which is headquartered in Orlando, also said it is working with cybersecurity experts as well as law enforcement.

It’s also using manual processes to stay operational, which takes longer and impacts the availability of blood products.

Blood and plasma centers across the country are working to help by sending blood and platelets to OneBlood.

All blood types are needed, but OneBlood said there is an urgent need for O Positive, O Negative, and Platelet donations.

“The blood supply cannot be taken for granted. The situation we are dealing with is ongoing. If you are eligible to donate, we urge you to please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible,” Susan Forbes, OneBlood senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations, said in the release.

OneBlood said donors’ personal information will not be compromised. To learn how to donate near you, click here.

