‘The only car they took was mine:’ Growing number of stolen Kias and Hyundais in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local woman is speaking out after she possibly fell victim to a TikTok trend targeting Kias and Hyundais.

Two weeks ago, Minta Mendez came home to find her car missing from Heron Walk apartments in North Jacksonville. It was found 10 miles away at another apartment. But she wasn’t the only person at her apartment complex affected.

“They broke everyone’s glass, and the only car they took was mine,” Mendez said.

Mendez’s car is just one of hundreds of Kias and Hyundais stolen in Duval County so far this year. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records reveal 643 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen. Last year, there were a little more than one thousand stolen.

