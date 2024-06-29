Open house held for Thomas Creek Watershed flooding management plan in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County held an open house on June 20th at the Callahan Community Center to discuss plans to manage and reduce flooding in the Thomas Creek area. This effort is part of the Thomas Creek Implementation Plan, funded by the Resilient Florida Program, which was created to protect Florida’s coastlines and waterways from sea level rise, storms, and flooding.

The Resilient Florida Program was established by Senate Bill 1954, signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 12, 2021. For the 2023/24 fiscal year, Nassau County received two grants under this program, including $2.8 million to buy homes in the Thomas Creek watershed area. The county is covering part of the cost, with $1 million approved by the Board of County Commissioners and another $400,000 provided through in-kind work funds.

Thomas Creek watershed management has been a focus for Nassau County since 2007. A study with the Army Corps of Engineers recommended a voluntary buyout program for homes in flood-prone areas. In March 2023, the county presented the Thomas Creek Implementation Plan to the Board of County Commissioners, outlining steps to address the issue.

At the open house, residents learned about the ongoing efforts to mitigate flooding. County staff were available to answer questions and provide information. Attendees also discussed the county’s Bicentennial efforts, the Nassau Vision 2050 initiative, and the Conservation Land Acquisition and Management (CLAM) program, which ranks Thomas Creek lands among the top 25 priority projects.

Those who had already volunteered for the buyout program received more details about the purchasing process, while new volunteers were added to the list. Residents also reviewed preliminary floodplain elevations that will be submitted to FEMA later this year.

