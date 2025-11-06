Orange Park Mall to host Veterans Day event

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Orange Park Mall is hosting an “Honor Our Events” to honor local veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The celebration will take place at the Food Court of the Orange Park Mall on Tuesday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orange Park High School’s NJROTC will perform a moving flag ceremony, the Pledge of Allegiance, a drill performance, and a tribute to local veterans.

The event will feature a Veteran Recognition Wall to give members of the community the chance to share stories of local veterans.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group