Orange Park Mall to host “Yes We Can!” food drive

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Orange Park Mall is hosting the “Yes We Can!” food drive to benefit the food waste prevention organization Waste Not Want Not and fight hunger across Northeast Florida. From now through November 27, several stores are collecting non-perishable food in preparation for their Thanksgiving weekend event.

You can drop off your donations at Books-A-Million, Dillard’s, Go Green CBS, and Swirl Suites. Organizers prefer that those wanting to donate should look to their own pantries first, instead of purchasing new items in an effort to help reduce food waste.

“Our shoppers and tenants are passionate about serving and strengthening our North Florida community,” says Catharine Wells, the Marketing and Community Engagement Manager for the Orange Park Mall. “Our partnership with Waste Not Want Not on the ‘Yes We Can!’ Food Drive helps reduce food waste while making a difference for local families in need. Every can donated helps to ensure neighbors won’t go hungry this holiday season.”

If you donate three or more canned food items, you will receive a free reusable Orange Park Mall tote and a holiday coupon book. Select items will take part in the “Canstruction” art installation by Orange Park artists. The completed art installation will be unveiled on Friday, November 28, in Center Court.

You can find more events on the Orange Park Mall website.

