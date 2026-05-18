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Organic Ice Cream Recalled for Potential Listeria Contamination

By Ben Fridkis
Straus Ice Cream Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA
By Ben Fridkis

Straus Family Creamery is voluntarily recalling a small number of production runs of select flavors and sizes of its Organic Ice Cream due to the potential presence of metal foreign material. Only the production runs (noted by the “best by” date on package) specified later in this release are impacted. These lots were distributed to retailers in seventeen states (AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, MD, NJ, OR, PA, SC, TX, WA, WI) and on shelves beginning May 4.

Straus Family Creamery is working with retailers to remove the potentially affected products from shelves. Affected products are packaged in paper cups with a seal and lid, in quart and pint sizes.

The following flavors and sizes are subject to recall:

PRODUCTCONTAINER SIZEBEST BY DATEUPC
Ice Cream Vanilla BeanPint23-Dec-20267-84830-10030-6
28-Dec-20267-84830-10030-6
Ice Cream StrawberryQuart24-Dec-20267-84830-10097-9
Ice Cream StrawberryPint25-Dec-20267-84830-10095-5
Ice Cream Cookie DoughPint26-Dec-20267-84830-10104-4
Ice Cream Dutch ChocolateQuart27-Dec-20267-84830-10012-2
Ice Cream Mint ChipPint30-Dec-20267-84830-10050-4

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No injuries have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to discard the product. Consumers should not eat the recalled product, nor should they return it to the store. Consumers with questions or seeking support can contact Straus Family Creamery

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Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



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