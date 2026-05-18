Organic Ice Cream Recalled for Potential Listeria Contamination

Straus Family Creamery is voluntarily recalling a small number of production runs of select flavors and sizes of its Organic Ice Cream due to the potential presence of metal foreign material. Only the production runs (noted by the “best by” date on package) specified later in this release are impacted. These lots were distributed to retailers in seventeen states (AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, MD, NJ, OR, PA, SC, TX, WA, WI) and on shelves beginning May 4.

Straus Family Creamery is working with retailers to remove the potentially affected products from shelves. Affected products are packaged in paper cups with a seal and lid, in quart and pint sizes.

The following flavors and sizes are subject to recall:

PRODUCT CONTAINER SIZE BEST BY DATE UPC Ice Cream Vanilla Bean Pint 23-Dec-2026 7-84830-10030-6 28-Dec-2026 7-84830-10030-6 Ice Cream Strawberry Quart 24-Dec-2026 7-84830-10097-9 Ice Cream Strawberry Pint 25-Dec-2026 7-84830-10095-5 Ice Cream Cookie Dough Pint 26-Dec-2026 7-84830-10104-4 Ice Cream Dutch Chocolate Quart 27-Dec-2026 7-84830-10012-2 Ice Cream Mint Chip Pint 30-Dec-2026 7-84830-10050-4

0 of 8 Straus Ice Cream Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Straus Ice Cream Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Straus Ice Cream Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Straus Ice Cream Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Straus Ice Cream Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Straus Ice Cream Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA Straus Ice Cream Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to discard the product. Consumers should not eat the recalled product, nor should they return it to the store. Consumers with questions or seeking support can contact Straus Family Creamery

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