Osceola County sheriff arrested on racketeering-type charges, sources say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested Thursday morning.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed with Action News Jax’s Orlando station WFTV that Lopez’s arrest is related to conspiracy to commit racketeering charges.

WFTV has learned that Lopez’s arrest comes after an extended investigation by federal and state law enforcement.

Sources said both Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have been working on information they received a few months ago.

Sources told WFTV that statewide prosecutors have been working with investigators on this case, and a warrant for his arrest was recently signed.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed Lopez from office. You can read DeSantis’ executive order, as well as Lopez’s indictment, below:

