Over 20,000 Clay Electric customers are reportedly without power in Orange Park area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — More than 20,000 customers of Clay Electric were reported without power Saturday morning in Orange Park, according to the utility company’s website.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The power outage was first reported at 9:48 a.m., and by 10:30 a.m., significant areas were still affected. The utility’s power outage map shows that reportedly 13,043 customers are without power around the First Coast Expressway and Oakleaf area. Additionally, 2,554 customers are affected around Blanding Boulevard, and 4,678 customers are without power in the Orange Park area.

On Facebook, Clay Electric addressed the situation, stating, “We are aware of the outage affecting members in our Orange Park District. Please be patient while we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The best way to report outages is the MyClayElectric app. You will also receive email notifications for outages and estimated restoration times when they are available.”

Action News Jax is working to learn more information.

For the latest updates, customers can view the outage map and estimated restoration times HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.