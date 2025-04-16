Local

Overnight directional closures of the Shands Bridge are planned to begin today

Grating replacement work on the Shands Bridge was completed Sunday, Feb. 4, eliminating the need for a closure the weekend of Feb. 9.
FDOT completes repairs on Shands Bridge Grating replacement work on the Shands Bridge was completed Sunday, Feb. 4, eliminating the need for a closure the weekend of Feb. 9. (Florida Department of Transportation)
CLAY, ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Directional closures are planned for the Shands Bridge overnight on Wednesday, per the Florida Department of Transportation.

The closure is planned for routine bridge inspections as well as general maintenance work.

The closure will begin at 8 pm and conclude at 5 am on Thursday. Flaggers will be on site to help direct traffic, but discretion is advised that delays may be caused.

Real-time traffic alerts can be seen at the link HERE.

