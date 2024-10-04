Overnight ramp closures planned at I-295 and U.S. 17 interchange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers can expect overnight ramp closures at the I-295 and U.S. 17 interchange from Oct. 7 through Oct. 10.

Ramps will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

It’s so interchange improvements can be made.

The following are the detours, according to FDOT:

Monday, Oct. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 8:

Northbound U.S. 17 ramp to I-295 North closed: Drivers will continue on northbound U.S. 17 to Collins Road, make a U-turn and use southbound U.S. 17 to access the I-295 North on-ramp.

I-295 North ramp to U.S. 17 closed: Drivers will continue on I-295 North to Blanding Boulevard and take I-295 South to the U.S. 17 exit.

Monday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct. 10:

Southbound U.S. 17 ramp to I-295 South closed: Drivers will take I-295 North to Blanding Boulevard to access I-295 South.

