Owner of ASAP Towing arrested, defrauded state of nearly $200K, Jacksonville police say

After more than a year of conflict with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the owner of a local towing company has been arrested.

Vicente “Vince” Serrano, the owner of ASAP Towing, turned himself in Wednesday on charges of grand theft and fraud.

Police say he defrauded the state out of nearly $200,000 from 2020 to 2024 by not properly documenting and paying out for unclaimed towed vehicle sales.

Action News Jax has been following this investigation for more than a year.

In July, JSO raided the business, believing Serrano was hiding evidence. JSO shared video from those raids on Wednesday.

We spoke with Serrano at the time, who said investigators wouldn’t find anything.

In 2023, JSO cut ties with ASAP Towing after they reportedly towed more than a dozen cars from apartment complexes without approval from the properties.

