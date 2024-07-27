‘Pack the Sack’ event to provide school supplies to 10,000 Duval County students August 3rd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Saturday, August 3rd, Jacksonville City Council Member Terrance Freeman and ALPHA Starz, Inc., in partnership with Walmart, will host “Pack the Sack II.”

This annual event aims to provide school supplies and backpacks to 10,000 Duval County students. Last year, the event successfully distributed 5,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies.

In addition to school supplies, this year’s event will feature vendors, free haircuts, and resource information for families and students.

The event will take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.

