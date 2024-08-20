Palatka Police seek public’s help identifiying armed robbery suspect

PALATKA, Fla. — Police in Palatka are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a local business early on June 11, and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual.

According to police, the Palatka Police Department reported an armed robbery at a business located at 621 N State Road 19. According to police, a male suspect entered the establishment and committed the robbery.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Photographs of the suspect inside the business during the incident have been released. The Palatka Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lazo at 386-329-0115. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.