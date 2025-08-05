Palatka steps back from organizing Blue Crab Festival after two decades; Local BBQ spot may step in

PALATKA, Fla. — After more than 20 years, the City of Palatka is stepping away from organizing one of its most beloved annual traditions: the Blue Crab Festival.

Following recent criticism over high prices and fewer attractions, city leaders are now looking to local organizers for a fresh approach—and one family-owned business is already considering stepping in.

In a unanimous vote, the Palatka City Commission announced it will no longer run the three-day festival, instead inviting community organizers to take the reins moving forward.

“This is an annual event. I feel like to live up to the fullest for that one time in a year is super important,” said Mike Shahoori, owner of Cattlemen Barbecue.

Shahoori said his business is considering taking over the festival.

This year’s event faced backlash from attendees due to steep food prices—such as $50 for king crab legs—and the absence of some longtime favorites, including carnival rides and a wide variety of vendors.

Complaints at the Palatka Blue Crab Festival People complained about the portion sizes of the food at the 2025 Palatka Blue Crab Festival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The carnival rides and the overpriced vendors. Some changes I will personally do would be to bring some that stuff back,” Shahoori added.

In response to the shift, the Palatka Commission is working on a new funding model. If organizers apply to host large events like the Blue Crab Festival, the city may still provide support through sponsorships, using general funds earmarked for local events.

The city is also drafting updated policies for managing events that attract more than 3,000 people.

A final decision on officially designating the Blue Crab Festival as a “special event” is expected at the next City Commission meeting on August 28.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]