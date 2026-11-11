Parents of St. Johns County school custodian held by ICE say they’re holding on to hope

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County family was split apart nearly three months ago, when the parents of a 29-year-old Leonel Armando Bolivar Linares say their son was taken into ICE custody while on his way to work as a school district custodian.

Last week, a federal judge ordered that Linares, originally from Venezuela, be granted a bond hearing or released from custody. But his parents say the chances of seeing him again soon quickly faded.

It’s been three months of detention, two denied bond requests, and mounting expenses, but Linares’ parents say they’re still holding on to hope.

“The greatest thing I’ve ever had in my life is my son,” said his mother, Diana Linares, in a translation of her comments.

Diana Linares can’t help but cry while looking through family photos in her living room. She and her son’s dog, Scrapy, patiently wait for Leonel Armando Bolivar Linares to return home.

In August, the 29-year-old was just minutes away from arriving at Trout Creek Academy, where he worked as a custodian, when his parents say he was pulled over, detained, and taken into ICE custody.

“We didn’t come here to steal anything from anyone. We’re custodians of a school. We clean floors. We fix classrooms,” Diana Linares said.

Since then, the family has tried twice to secure his release on bond. Both requests were denied, despite Leonel having a steady job and no criminal record. He was in the United States seeking asylum while on a work permit. He had been granted temporary protected status in 2023, but TPS for Venezuelans expired late last year.

Last week, a federal judge ordered a bond hearing or release from custody in this case.

Linares’ father says that hearing happened within four days of getting the judge’s order, but the hope they had of seeing their son free was short-lived because he’s considered a flight risk.

It’s something his family says would never happen.

“Where are we going to escape? If we are afraid to return to Venezuela...,” Diana Linares said.

The parents say their son has lost 30 pounds since he’s been in custody. He is currently detained in New Mexico, leaving them deeply concerned about his health and well-being.

“Life gives me this horrible proof of knowing that my son is in prison without committing a crime,” Diana Linares said.

The family is now consulting with an immigration attorney on what they can do.

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