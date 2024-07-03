Parking, traffic guide for St. Augustine’s Fireworks Over the Matanzas on July 4th

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As the City of St. Augustine prepares for its annual celebration Fireworks Over the Matanzas to light up the sky this Independence Day, attendees should prepare for significant traffic rerouting and limited parking options to ensure a smooth and fun July 4th.

The event features a two-hour concert by The All-Star Orchestra in The Plaza de la Constitución, featuring Big Band music and popular tunes with a patriotic flair. The highlight of the evening will be a spectacular 20-minute fireworks display over Matanzas Bay, choreographed to a stirring soundtrack of popular and patriotic music. The show can be enjoyed from various vantage points along the downtown Bayfront, the Bridge of Lions, Vilano Beach, and more.

Action News Jax breaks down the event details, closures, and public shuttles for the fireworks show:

Event Schedule:

6:00 p.m. : The All-Star Orchestra performs Big Band music with a patriotic flair at the Plaza de la Constitución Gazebo.

: The All-Star Orchestra performs Big Band music with a patriotic flair at the Plaza de la Constitución Gazebo. 9:30 p.m.: Fireworks Over the Matanzas – a 20-minute display with a patriotic soundtrack over Matanzas Bay.

Parking and Traffic Information:

Shuttle Service on Anastasia Island:

Street Closures:

Various streets will be closed or rerouted from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Picolata Rd. between US-1 & San Marco Ave. (8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.)



San Carlos between US-1 & San Marco Ave. (8:00p.m. – 11:00p.m.)



King St will have two westbound lanes, and one eastbound lane, west of MLK Blvd. (8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)



King St. will have one westbound lane and one eastbound lane, east of MLK up to Avenida Menendez



N. Cordova will be closed from Orange St. to the entrance to the Historic Downtown Parking Facility (8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.)



There will be NO eastbound traffic on W. Castillo from US-1 to N. Cordova (8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)

Arriving by Water:

The Lions Bridge will not open for marine traffic from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The NO BOAT ZONE north of the Bridge of Lions will be strictly enforced by maritime law enforcement agencies.

north of the Bridge of Lions will be strictly enforced by maritime law enforcement agencies. The St. Augustine Municipal Marina will have limited hourly dockage available on July 4 and throughout the holiday weekend.

No boat zone map Designated areas were boats can not go during the fireworks display in downtown St. Augustine. (City of St. Augustine)

Note: If the fireworks are canceled, the public will be notified on the city website at www.CityStAug.com/Fireworks and on the city’s social media pages at @CityStAug.

Using or possessing fireworks is prohibited. Fireworks will be confiscated and persons possessing or using fireworks are subject to a fine or arrest.

Fireworks Over the Matanzas is produced by the City of St. Augustine with support from the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council.

