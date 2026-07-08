Part of Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Law’ ruled illegal by appeals court

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida’s Stop WOKE Act may violate the constitution.

The 2-1 ruling from the three-judge panel on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a preliminary injunction against the law that passed four years ago.

The law forbids teaching anything that causes students to feel psychological distress, like guilt, over actions committed in the past by others of the same race, national origin or sex.

The appeals court, though, ruled the state doesn’t have the right to control the speech of its employees.

A Trump appointee wrote the opinion, and she says “if the history of the First Amendment tells us anything, it is that the government cannot forbid what it perceives as heresy.”

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