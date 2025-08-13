Partial lockdowns at two Clay County schools Wednesday morning.

Clay County, Fla — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook went on Facebook Live Wednesday morning, stating that Clay High School was on a “secure.” That’s a partial lockdown when school operations continue, but students are not allowed to move around the school.

Cook said the sheriff’s office received a tip from the Florida Fortified Hotline, a suspicious activity reporting tool that allows people to instantly relay information to appropriate law enforcement agencies and school officials.

“The tip said that somebody was going to ‘do something’” at the high school, Cook said.

That student in question was not in school, and deputies went to the home, where the student and parents were interviewed, Cook said.

The student has a sibling who attends Bannerman, and that school also went into a partial lockdown out of an abundance of caution when authorities learned that the student was not in attendance.

Cook said it’s unknown if any charges will be filed following their investigation, as it’s in its early stages.

Cook praised how the morning’s security measures played out. “Everything that was supposed to happen this morning happened exactly how it was supposed to,” she said.

The “secures” or partial lockdowns have since been lifted at Clay High and Bannerman, and both schools have resumed normal operations.

