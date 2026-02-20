PBR Unleash The Beast riders visit Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ahead of this weekend’s return of PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) premier Unleash The Beast tour to Jacksonville, the organization teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida to give local youth a behind-the-scenes look at professional bull riding — and deliver a meaningful investment in the community.

On Thursday, representatives from Professional Bull Riders visited the Jaguars Russell B. Cook Boys & Girls Club ahead of the Unleash The Beast event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

PBR entertainer Brinson James, rider Wyatt Rogers, stock contractor Lucas Manning, and safety man Brandon Harris met with Club members, along with several of the animal athletes set to compete in Jacksonville. During the visit, PBR representatives spoke with youth about the organization’s core values — integrity, collaboration, accountability, respect, and excellence — and shared anti-bullying messages to foster a more positive community. They also educated students about the care and training that PBR bulls receive.

In addition to the in-person visit, PBR is making a lasting investment in the organization. The group donated nutritious food and snacks for Club members, provided complimentary tickets for youth to attend the Unleash The Beast event, and committed a $5,000 financial donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

The formal presentation of the $5,000 donation will take place Friday night during the Unleash The Beast event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, where the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida will be recognized in front of fans.

PBR’s Unleash The Beast tour runs Friday and Saturday in Jacksonville.

