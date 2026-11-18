JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first residential building in Jacksonville’s new Pearl Square neighborhood, a mixed-use development called Vandeveer, is now open on North Pearl Street.

The $66 million building has more than 22,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Tenants include Bar Citra and Jet Set Pilates.

It also has more than 205 multifamily units.

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Vandeveer is part of Gateway JAX, a project that plans to revitalize nine blocks of downtown.

According to Vandeveer’s website, studio units start at more than $1,300 a month.

“This building, as well as the next couple of buildings, are gonna be market-rate housing,” said Bryan Moll, CEO of Gateway JAX.

Plans for the wider Pearl Square development call for more than 1,250 residential units, 200,000 square feet of retail space and a Publix grocery store.

Mayor Donna Deegan said the project is changing perceptions of downtown.

“And people come down here and they just look around, and they say I can’t believe that this is downtown Jacksonville,” Deegan said.

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Earlier this month, the Jacksonville City Council passed a multimillion-dollar incentive package to help get the Gateway JAX Publix built.

The vote came even though voters passed Amendment 3, which will reduce property tax revenue for the city.

The remaining apartments, stores, dining areas and garage parking are expected to be completed by 2028, if there are no delays.

People interested in pre-leasing can sign up on the development’s website.

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