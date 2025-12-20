Pecan Craft Kitchen launches farm-to-fire dining concept in Fruit Cove

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Pecan Craft Kitchen, a new, locally created restaurant concept, is now open, bringing a farm-to-fire dining experience to the Fruit Cove community.

The centerpiece of Pecan’s kitchen is a signature pecan-fired asado grill, used to prepare reimagined Southern classics from thoughtfully sourced, nutrient-rich ingredients farmed locally as possible.

“Our passion for helping you feel good about what you eat is at the heart of everything we do,” said Brad Chasteen, President/CEO and co-founder. “Our flavor-first menu is thoughtfully-sourced using healthful ingredients from local farms and a pecan-fired grill to bring you fresh, craveable meals that nourish and boost the mind and the body.”

The menu showcases the chefs’ innovative takes on Southern classics with a fresh, lighter touch, infusing depth, smoke, and soul through the distinctive flavor of a pecan wood fire. The menu offers diners fire-kissed dishes that celebrate seasonal, wholesome ingredients. Highlights include “Grilled Tamarind BBQ Florida Shrimp Coco-datil Flatbread, ““Jacked-Up Southern Pecan Cornbread” with homestyle hot honey, “Pecan-fired Salmon Superfood”, “The Charleston” (Pecan-fired chicken topped with brie, roasted pears, citrus-tossed arugula and a creole peach sauce on a toasted artisan bun) and “Mason jar Chai Banana Pudding with Gingersnap Pecan Dust.”

Pecan Craft Kitchen also honors the local farmers, ranchers, fishers, and artisans whose dedication makes the menu possible. “We celebrate the hands that grow and craft our ingredients—so we can prepare them for you with a touch of warm Southern hospitality,” added Pam Smith, Chief Culinary Officer.

In addition to the innovative menu, guests can enjoy a unique self-serve tap wall featuring 45 curated wines, crafted cocktails, and drafts. The restaurant emphasizes community and sustainability, treating farmers, employees, and guests as partners and family.

Pecan Craft Kitchen is located at 138 Florida 13 N, Fruit Cove, FL, serving lunch and dinner, with weekend brunch coming soon.

