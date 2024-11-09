Local

Pedestrian hit, killed in St. Johns County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 50-year-old St. Augustine man is dead after he was hit by a car at about 7:15 p.m. Friday on US 1/Andora Street. The man was crossing the roadway in the northbound lane attempting to access the center median, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The man walked into the lane of travel of a black coupe driven by an 18-year-old Elkton man. The coupe struck the pedestrian and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP news release states.

