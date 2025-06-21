Pedestrian killed in St. Johns County Friday night, I-95 North closed

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue says a pedestrian was killed on I-95 North Friday night.

As of 10:30 P.M., I-95 North is closed as officials respond to the scene at mile marker 325.

All northbound traffic is instead being diverted onto International Golf Parkway.

A spokesperson for SJCFR told Action News Jax they received a call about the crash around 9:30 P.M. The pedestrian was declared dead when they arrived.

Action News Jax is working to learn how many cars were involved and if anyone else was injured in the crash.

