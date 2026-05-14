People left frustrated as SJC Ocean & Fishing Pier to close for summer and parts of fall season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier will be closed temporarily till the end of November to repair the pier’s pilings.

This is leaving some people frustrated about the timing of the closure, as the beach season is just getting started.

“I think it’s terrible timing,” said Sharon Ehrenreich, who visits the pier often. “It’s the heart of the season. It’s incredible to me it would take this long.”

Jay Dietz reads on the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing pier 5-6 times a week. He too questions the timing of the construction work.

“It’s going to be different for a while, but if it helps it helps,” said Dietz.

We reached out to St. Johns County and asked them about the timing of this construction project and if it could have been done another time.

The County replied, stating:

“The County was eager to start repairs on the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier, knowing that it’s one of our most popular spots and that no time of year is ideal to close it down. We finally received all the necessary permits from relevant agencies and regulatory bodies in April, and we immediately began moving to start work. We hope to have the pier open for fishing and sightseeing as soon as possible.”

As for Sharon, she says this construction isn’t going to stop her from visiting the pier in the future.

“We’ll just wait for 6 months and hope that it’s beautiful when it reopens,” she said

Repairs on the pier are expected to last from May to the end of November.

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