Peppa Pig’s ‘Cinema Party’ is coming to Jacksonville-area movie theatres in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — America’s favorite British preschool pig will hit theatres next month to celebrate 20 years of her global hit show.

Peppa Pig will be throwing a “Cinema Party” at movie theatres around the world and in Northeast Florida, including:

Cinemark Tinseltown

Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North

AMC Regency

Cinemark Durbin Park

AMC Orange Park

The Peppa Pig Cinema Party website said, “the whole family can enjoy 10 never-before-seen Peppa Pig episodes! And with 5 brand new songs, as well as 11 interactive entertainment shorts with Peppa and her friends playing, dancing and singing in the real world, you and your little ones will be moving and grooving with Peppa in a whole new way!”

Local show dates range from Feb. 9-15. To see showtimes and order tickets, visit peppapigcinemaparty.com.

