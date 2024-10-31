FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Persistent onshore winds, pleasant temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday morning is mild with a few clouds as today’s weather will be like the last few days

Winds will be breezy at the coast with rough conditions continuing at our beaches.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will be overhead with warm temps in the upper 70s & low 80s.

There may be a shower here or there streaming onshore but most neighborhoods stay dry.

Trick-or-Treating this evening will be mild and dry.

This weather pattern doesn’t change much at all the next 5-7 days

Georgia-Florida on Saturday looks mild.

We “Fall Back” into Standard Time early Sunday morning – get ready for some early sunsets

TROPICS

There are no active storms.

We have to watch the Caribbean long-term for potential development.

Next named storm will be Patty.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warm, Brief Shower. High: 83

TONIGHT: Mild with A Few Clouds. Low: 65

FRI: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Brief Shower. 65/81

SAT: Partly Cloudy. 64/80

SUN: Partly Sunny, Brief Shower. 65/80

MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. 64/80

TUE: Partly Sunny, Brief Shower. 66/81

WED: Partly Cloudy. 65/82

