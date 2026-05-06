Person airlifted after road rage shooting near A1A South, SJSO deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A person was airlifted to a trauma center with serious injuries after a shooting related to road rage at Palmetto Rd & A1A S., says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SJSO, one person has been detained.

There is a road blockage on Palmetto Rd just off A1A S. SJSO urges the public to avoid the area at this time.

Action News Jax will update the story as more information is released.

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