Person found shot to death inside home in Jacksonville’s Craven neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday in Jacksonville’s Craven neighborhood. Police were called to the scene in the 9100 block of Warwickshire Road at about 7 p.m. in reference to reports of a person being shot, a police news release states.

Officers arrived and found the person dead inside the home. Police did not say if the deceased person was a man or woman. Multiple people were taken to police headquarters in downtown Jacksonville for questioning, the news release states.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated,” the news release states. “Due to this, the classification of the incident is pending.”

