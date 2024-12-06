Person killed in crash in Jacksonville Beach, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A person was killed in a crash in Jacksonville Beach on Thursday evening, police said.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said the call about the crash on 12th Street South came in at 5:48 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded to the crash, which happened near Beach Boulevard.

Police said the injured person was taken to Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

12th Street South between Beach Boulevard and Shetter Avenue will be closed for several hours, police said.

