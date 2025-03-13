Person shot, flown by helicopter to hospital in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A person was shot Thursday night in Fernandina Beach. The victim was flown by helicopter to the hospital after the incident that occurred just before 11 p.m. on Clinch Drive.

A condition on the victim was not available Thursday morning. Nassau County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on social media about the shooting:

“NCSO is investigating a shooting incident on Clinch Drive in Fernandina Beach. The circumstances leading up to this incident are currently under investigation. We can confirm that all involved parties have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”

