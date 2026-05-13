Phase III Extreme Water Shortage Declaration issued by St. Johns River Water Management District

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District on Wednesday declared a Phase III Extreme Water Shortage across northeast and central Florida. This declaration comes in response to ongoing exceptional drought conditions, declining groundwater levels and reduced surface water flows in the region.

District staff evaluated rainfall totals, aquifer levels, river flows and drought indicators before recommending the Phase III action. Despite previous conservation measures, conditions have continued to worsen due to a lack of rainfall, necessitating additional mandatory restrictions to protect regional water resources. Outdoor irrigation remains one of the greatest demands on potable water supplies.

“The move to Phase III reflects the severity of current drought conditions and the need for immediate action to reduce water demand, said Clay Coarsey, director of water supply and assessment for the St. Johns River Water Management District. ”Residents, businesses, agricultural operations and large water users all play an important role in helping conserve supplies during these prolonged dry conditions,” Coarsey said.

Landscape restrictions

Under Phase III restrictions, landscape irrigation continues to be limited to one day per week for residential, commercial and institutional properties, including managed landscapes and athletic fields. Restrictions on irrigation for new plantings, including sod, have also been tightened. Landscape irrigation is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Additional Phase III measures include the suspension of certain non-essential water uses for commercial, industrial and institutional users. Irrigation for golf course fairways is limited to one day per week and aesthetic water use is prohibited.

Further restrictions apply to activities such as street and pressure washing. The District is urging all water users to eliminate unnecessary water use and suspend non-essential activities. Water users should also prepare for the possibility of additional restrictions if drought conditions persist.

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