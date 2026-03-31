Pick your adoption fee at Jacksonville Humane Society this Easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is getting into the Easter spirit with a special holiday adoption event aimed at helping pets hop into new homes.

During this event, adopters can join in on a “Pick an Egg” activity, where each egg reveals a surprise adoption fee. It’s a fun and exciting way for families to enjoy discounted rates while providing a home to a pet in need.

“This event is a wonderful way to celebrate the season while helping animals find loving homes to spend Easter with,” said Lawrence Nicolas, JHS CEO. “We’re hoping the excitement of the holiday and the surprise adoption fees will inspire even more families to consider adoption.”

The event will be held on April 4-6.

For more information about available pets, programs, and services, visit the Jacksonville Humane Society’s website.

JHS Easter Egg Adoption Event (Jacksonville Humane Society)

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