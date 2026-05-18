THE PLAYERS Championship opens applications for grant program

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — THE PLAYERS Championship says it’s accepting applications for its annual Red Coats’ Community Program. The program provides funding to nonprofits in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties.

THE PLAYERS says the program awards up to $25,000 in grant money to initiatives and projects that benefit the community in Northeast Florida.

THE PLAYERS Logo (THE PLAYERS Championship)

“Northeast Florida is home to so many organizations making a positive impact, and we’re proud to support their efforts,” said Rusty Pritchett, the Captain of the Red Coats. “The Red Coats are honored to help fund programs that improve lives and strengthen our community.”

According to their website, eligible organizations include nonprofits with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, government entities like law enforcement or fire departments with a funding request to serve the public, and educational institutions.

Funds will not be awarded for individuals, private foundations, organizations that are grant-making bodies, travel and conference expenses, debt reduction, or political action committees.

Applications are open until Monday, June 15, at 11:59 p.m. You can find the application to apply as well as the full list of guidelines on THE PLAYERS website.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group