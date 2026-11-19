JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police said a 22-year-old man found dead in a marsh near a boat on November 11 had been fishing near his father’s house when he died.

An incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the dead man as Joshua Allen Hallet, who was discovered in the water by neighbors.

Neighbors told police Hallet had been coming to his father’s house daily to fish while his father was out of town. One neighbor noticed a week ago a boat floating unoccupied in the marsh away from its dock.

While another neighbor went to retrieve the boat they noticed Hallet’s lifeless body floating in the water.

A neighbor told police Hallet had a history of seizures.

JSO’s homicide unit and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission - which has jurisdiction on boating incidents - is still investigating the death, the police report said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.