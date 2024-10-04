Police identify ‘all parties’ involved in hit and run that killed Edward White student, no arrests

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gave an update Friday on a fatal hit and run accident that killed an Edward H. White High School student athlete Monday. Alaysha Williams, a senior at the school and captain of the basketball team, was walking to her bus stop when she was hit by thee cars while crossing the street in the 3900 block of Blanding Boulevard.

Two of the vehicles stopped and the other drove away, according to JSO. Police were looking for the third driver, but said in a news release Friday, “Detectives with the Traffic Homicide Unit have identified all parties involved and are no longer searching for any outstanding subjects.”

No arrests were made.

“Investigators determined that a teenage pedestrian was crossing Blanding Boulevard when she was struck by a white Toyota. The crash did not occur on school grounds or at a traffic-controlled intersection,” the news release states.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beloved scholar, Alaysha Williams. Alaysha was a charismatic...

