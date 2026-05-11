Police identify man they say drove into crowd at a Palatka block party, injuring multiple people

PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department has identified the suspect who drove into a crowd at a Palatka block party Saturday night as La’zayus Bartley, 36, of Palatka.

While the investigation remains very active, authorities say they obtained an arrest warrant for Bartley, charging him with two counts of Aggravated Battery and one count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding with Injuries.

Police say that once booked, Bartley will be held on a $300,000 bond.

Currently, Palatka PD says that Bartley is being treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The officers who shot Bartley during the incident have been put on administrative leave pending the results of the independent investigation being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to police.

The Palatka Police Department says “additional charges are forthcoming,” and more information will be released once available.

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